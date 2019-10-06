Stuffed space prices: the network was amused by the photo of the dining room Happy
Network users laugh food prices in the canteen of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
It is reported by the MP from the party “servant of the people” Alexander Maikowski on his page in Facebook.
In the morning BP sell stuffed cabbage rolls for the price of 170 hryvnias. However, unknown is the cost for a certain amount of cabbage or what weight.
In social networks users have offered their own versions, and laughed at the cosmic price of meat dishes. Some wrote that it is better to take lunch with them sudochki.