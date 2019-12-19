Stunning “air” Ronaldo goal brought Juventus a win over Sampdoria (video)
December 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Cristiano Ronaldo
In the opening match of the 17th round of the Italian Serie A in Genoa “Sampdoria” played with “Juventus” and lost 1:2.
All the goals were scored in the first half.
Opened the scoring Argentine footballer guests Paulo Dibala – 0:1.
10 minutes before the break Gianluca Caprari has restored the balance in the account – 1:1.
But the real masterpiece was the goal Cristiano Ronaldo scored the Portuguese in the 45th minute to 1:2.
In the high jump Cristiano took a cross from Alex Sandro and headed the ball into the goal.
At the time of the shot on goal, Ronaldo jumped to 71 centimeters from the ground. Head Ronaldo was at a height of 256 cm over the field, informs Football Italia.