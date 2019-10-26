Stunning: Alla Pugacheva in the bright image of delighted fans
The famous singer Alla Pugacheva, which recently snapped up the Internet haters for alleged embellishment of their photos, once again pleased its fans with a vivid way.
Photo in Instagram published the husband of the prima Donna Maxim Galkin.
The picture shows Pugachev with his son Harry. 70-year-old singer did not look his age. In bright crimson fashion coat, booties and maiden hair Alla recalls 30-year-old mother.
Users of Instagram admiringly commented on a photo.
“How pretty you are”; “Miracle”; “What an incredibly beautiful Alla. So beautiful”; “Alla more and more beautiful” — such comments appeared in the picture.
remembering how in her youth she suffered from that close wore your mother’s shoes that were two sizes smaller.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter