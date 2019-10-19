Stunning: Lesya Nikityuk in boots made a splash on the network
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently dyed her hair pink and made out with a woman again stunned fans. On the new picture in Іnstagram she appeared before them in a short black mini and boots or boots.
Your evening image of the television personality added a fashionable bag.
“Red and black night” — called the nikitiuk.
Judging by the location the photo was taken in the trendy the restaurant on the street Leontovicha.
Subscribers began to congratulate my darling happy birthday and leave her warm wishes.
“Extremely beautiful, the Queen of show business! I congratulate you happy birthday! This isn’t a joke,” wrote a Miroslav.
“In this photo, you very beautiful” — echoes Anastasia Malinchak.
“Awesome,” wrote another followers.
We will remind, the legendary Ukrainian artist Pavlo Zibrov said “FACTS” why sending naked women TV presenter Les nikitiuk.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter