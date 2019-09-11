Stupid fun, wedding and designer dress: Sobchak first told about the wedding (photo)
Russian TV host and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, which will play September 13 wedding to film Director Konstantin Bogomolov, was first told about the future of the event. The star party will be held in the center of Moscow in “the Petrovsky passage”, as the couple planning a wedding. About it the she after a long silence told Tatler magazine. She graced the cover of gloss and gave a Frank interview. It should be noted that Sobchak starred in an unusual daring manner.
“This is a very beautiful tradition. And when in the Church go into the crown? Beautiful traditions and rituals is what will remain forever in memory”, — said Sobchak.
For the ceremony she chose a wedding dress decorated with lace, from the famous Israeli designer Galia Lahav. A native of Belarus produces wedding and evening dresses under the brand name Gala. Her outfits cost between $ 7,500 and above.

Ksenia also told that it did not intend to have a traditional wedding, as is customary. She likes a truly extraordinary holiday.
“We just wanted a holiday, silly as Santa with cotton beard, and you’re on a stool reading a poem. More than me in this country, weddings are held only Ivan Urgant. That will accommodate all of his knowledge at least somewhere. Satisfied with himself and all the children’s joy,” — said Xenia.
By the way, the wedding invitations she chose also non-standard.
Sobchak admitted that they did not planned to fall in love with Bogomolov. They met five years ago during an interview. Then the Director has not made her experience. “I thought back then: “Boring says. Smart, but boring” — said Xenia.
Second interview they recorded at the end of last summer. After agreeing on the material, they went “for coffee”, with which it began the novel.
“I absolutely was not expecting and did not want this to happen. But you can’t resist it. In fact, love is the only feeling that you’re powerless to control. I had a period when I tried. But as soon as you forbid yourself about something to think, collect will in a fist, it becomes even worse. Because you start thinking about it as possible. How about a pink elephant. It was a difficult period that we had survived,” — said Sobchak and assured that her husband knew about it from the beginning. They were able to negotiate.
We will remind, about the affair of Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov began in late 2019, after Maxim Vitorgan in a fit of jealousy fought with the Director.
A few months after the incident, Sobchak and Vitorgan announced the divorce, but maintained a friendly relationship and together have a son of Plato.
They say, Ksenia pregnant from Constantine. But these lovers do not comment on rumors. Ksenia said that “both shotgun wedding is doomed too”.
