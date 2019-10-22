Stupidity of the year: goalkeeper-mate of the Ukrainian earned a red card at the 20th second of the match…
The goalkeeper of the Turkish “Konyaspor” Serkan Kirintili (pictured) made a foolish mistake already on 20th second home match of Turkish championship against “Yeni Malatyaspor”. Barely started the match, player guests made inaccurate transmission on the opponents and the goalkeeper, which no one interfered, and took and caught the ball in his hands outside the penalty area. The result — a straight red card from the referee in the opening, and lose himself in the minority “Konyaspor” on the home field (0:2).
Note that the 34-year-old Serkan Kirintili is an experienced tournament fighter. It is not only the main goalkeeper “Konyaspor”, his record includes four match in the goalkeeper’s sweater, Turkey.
By the way, color “Konyaspor” protects former football player Zaporozhye “metallurg” Eugene Opanasenko, which, however, in this season on the pitch hasn’t come out yet.
.
Photo of FC “Konyaspor”
