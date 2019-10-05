Style total black: Kate moss and Naomi Campbell at the presentation of Dior

October 5, 2019

Models dressed in outfits black.

В стиле total black: Кейт Мосс и Наоми Кэмпбелл на презентации Dior

The other day in London was held the presentation of the book The Dior Sessions, reports storinka.com.ua. On its creation worked the Dior Men’s designer, Kim Jones and photographer Nikolai von Bismarck.

To support her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck came from his girlfriend Kate moss and her daughter Lila. Say, the couple soon plans to get married. Note that for the publication of Kate, and her colleague, Naomi Campbell, chose a dress of black colour.

В стиле total black: Кейт Мосс и Наоми Кэмпбелл на презентации Dior

