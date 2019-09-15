Stylish Ani Lorak posed in trendy Luka
September 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Despite the fact that the singer was a pretty tough period – she recently divorced her husband, star has struggled to lead an active social life and shares on social networks only of their own achievements or concert shots, showing that she is okay. And recently, star in the whole world, said about their new relationship.
At this time, lorac decided to warm up interest of public to the person. On his page in the social network actress posted a new photo, which poses in a stylish but fairly modest Luca.
The star of dzhinsovka dark color with a snake pattern, her hair down, and on his feet the usual massive sneakers. It is noteworthy that in the presented frame Lorak is not like itself – has changed so much her face after beauty shots.