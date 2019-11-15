Stylish Daria Bilodid conquers America: bright photos
19-year-old Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid went to rest in the United States. In particular, she visited San Francisco, located on the Pacific ocean in California.
Bright photographs in which a young Ukrainian woman looks like a real model, Daria shares with his followers in social networks.
Note that the current year of competition for Bilodid has not yet ended. In particular, our compatriot members of the team Qindao Masters, which will be held from 12 to 14 December in the Chinese city of Qingdao.
See also: Daria Bilodid: “Try yourself in the modeling business, but the advertising of alcohol and underwear for me a taboo”
Also add that Daria was recognized by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine as the best athlete in the country by the end of August, when he won the world Championships in Tokyo and became the youngest ever double world champion in judo.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter