Stylish Elsa Hosk went for a walk with his shirt open
August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Elsa Hosk shows you how to wear the most fashionable item of the summer.
We see girls in velosipedah and shirts boyfriend every day, but do properly this kit can only be worn supermodel Elsa Hosk.
Instead of buttoning the shirt all buttoned up, she left it completely unbuttoned and tied in a knot in the style of Jacquemus.
The way she picked up a pair of black sunglasses and the most fashionable in this season sandals and bag The Pouch from Bottega Veneta (by the way, this accessory has become one of the most popular in the world).
Loading...