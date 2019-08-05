Stylish Elsa Hosk went for a walk with his shirt open

August 5, 2019
Elsa Hosk shows you how to wear the most fashionable item of the summer.

Стильная Эльза Хоск вышла на прогулку в расстёгнутой рубашке

We see girls in velosipedah and shirts boyfriend every day, but do properly this kit can only be worn supermodel Elsa Hosk.

Instead of buttoning the shirt all buttoned up, she left it completely unbuttoned and tied in a knot in the style of Jacquemus.

The way she picked up a pair of black sunglasses and the most fashionable in this season sandals and bag The Pouch from Bottega Veneta (by the way, this accessory has become one of the most popular in the world).

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.