Stylish evening enjoying holiday in Turkey

The actress showed how to spend their holidays.

Summer is a season of stellar holiday season. Kamaliya went to rest in Turkey and have already shared the first picture taken in a quiet Bay near the village of Oludeniz.

In the photo the singer posing on a yacht in a striped black and white jumpsuit with the same belt, in black sunglasses, a hat to match the outfit and barefoot.

As a jewelry artist used a long pair of earrings, ring and bracelet with black stones.

