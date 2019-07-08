Stylish Gigi Hadid posed for the cover of Italian Vogue
Choice of style for shooting was engaged in the Italian Olivier Rizzo.
Famous American model Gigi Hadid has become one of the most favorite model for editors of magazines like Vogue. 24-year-old “angel” Victoria’s Secret once again starred for the cover of a fashion gloss.
Both Hadid sisters are very popular in the fashion industry, but in an interview, Bella admitted that they have Gigi there are some differences in the tastes for the fashion industry. Probably why Gigi is increasingly appearing on the covers of magazines, but Bella prefers the shows.
So, the new photos that are the result of cooperation with the Italian team of local Vogue, Gigi Hadid has published on his page in Instagram.
On portrait photo pretty model posing in a black jacket-oversize, with natural makeup and her straight hair. Some more new shots published representatives of gloss on the official website of Vogue Italia in Instagram.