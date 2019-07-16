Stylish Irina Shayk at the final stage of the race “Formula E” in new York
In new York city hosted the final stage of the race “Formula E”. Look at the competition came and the 33-year-old supermodel Irina Shayk.
Public model appeared in a beige pencil skirt, a black t-shirt and multicoloured shoes from Burberry. Small handbag from the same British fashion house made its way. With this brand star successfully cooperates and makes friends with its creative Director Riccardo Tisci, whom she thanked for their way.
However, it is “not racing” outfit did not prevent the star to sit in the electric car, however, is not its wheel and in the passenger seat. In the car Shayk posed together with CEO, “Formula E” Alejandro Agawam.
Then they sometimes still changed, and Shake tried on the role of the racers. Realizing that the outfit was indeed not too convenient for such activities as control racing car model even took off her shoes.
Who needs shoes to drive a car?
— she asked a rhetorical question in his Instagram.