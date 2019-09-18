Stylish Irina Shayk dazzled on the catwalk in London
Irina Shayk – the main star of all the shows of Burberry and Muse of Riccardo Tisci. So a new impression of the brand, which was held at fashion Week in London, could not do without it. Among other models, presenting the new collection spring-summer 2020 under the name of Evolution, was Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as the cult model of the 90 Agnes Dane. The designer himself defines it as the evolution of the history of the brand, inspired by the past and on the future.
Irina showed unusual casual suit: light gray pants knit, ruched bottom, and a shirt, which resembled the flooring shawls with print and logo of a famous brand. Addition image – mini-klact, which she held in one hand and booties in soft pink hue with contrast panels. Over minimalist makeup beauty with an emphasis on impeccable tone with Golden radiance and natural color worked star make-up artist Pat McGrath. And hairstyles were answered by cult British hair stylist Guido Palau.
“Evolution”… Another iconic moment from the genius of my love @riccardotisci17 Thank you for letting me be part of your vision and the history of the @burberry” – as always touching signed photo of Irina is a loyal friend Ricardo.
We will remind, friendship Shake and Silence ensued in the early career of the now famous worldwide model. The girl told me that I didn’t expect to meet someone so humane in fashion circles, where there is competition and the eternal struggle for a place under the sun. Moreover, it is largely Ricardo played a key role in the development of Irina as a model. He began to trust the unknown beauty joint projects, which both played into the hands. Today, a couple of binds tender friendship, they always try to support each other. On the pages of stars in Instagram, you can find a lot of joint posts full of words of respect and love.