Stylish Monroe in ripped jeans and a shirt at the premiere of the Thriller “Parasites”
The artist has chosen for his publication for a stylish look.
In the cinema “Oscar” in the Mall Gulliver held a gala premiere of the South Korean Thriller, the winner of “Golden palm” at the Cannes film festival-2019 will be “Parasites”.
The event was attended by celebrities such as Restless Monroe, Artem Pivovarov, Denis Glinin (“Okean Elzy”), Anatoliy Anatolich, the Olympia Vitasta, Yuri Bardash, Serhiy Leshchenko and others.
The brightest at the premiere was Restless Monroe. The actress appeared before the cameras in a stylish Luka: in a plaid shirt, torn jeans and pearl pumps.
His image of Monroe complements the white handbag, wavy texture and makeup with the emphasis on the cherry lipstick shade.
About the film:
The family in four is unemployed bleak life prospects. The situation changes when the eldest son offer the highest paying part time tutor. With the help of the sisters, he makes false documents about education and comes in a luxurious mansion of a wealthy businessman. Making a good impression, the elder son finds out about another open position, and he has a very unusual plan for employment sisters. The whole family is cheating gets a job to the rich. All this time they hide their relationship and enjoy the generosity of employers.
The film is already underway on the screens of cinemas “Oscar”.