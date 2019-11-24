Stylish Olga Freimut with her older daughter took a walk in London
Olga Freimut not often publishes photos of children whom she has three – the eldest daughter Zlata Mitchell from his first marriage and son Valery and the daughter of Eudoxia from the Union with Vladimir Lokotko. Kids face until the leading shows, and the eldest daughter and her achievements to be proud of and support in all undertakings. So, despite her young age, Zlata managed to release the debut collection of clothing under its own brand and actively engage with dance, and also tastes voi hand as choreographer. On the new photo in Instagram mom and daughter posing on the streets of London in a stylish total black images.
By the way, girl, growth has almost caught up with the star mother. Zlata chose to walk around the British capital on-trend culottes and a short “dutuyu” the jacket as an accessory chose the black bag over his shoulder, and in the hands holding a Cup of coffee.
The TV presenter was dressed in a more restrained and elegant – it would prefer a strict coat and diluted total black image coloured clutch bag. Shoes concise black boots, hair in a bun, the makeup focuses on the lips.
Olga decided not to write a long text, and was limited to just smile in the form of a heart under the image of the Golden. By the way, comments the presenter was closed. Earlier commentators often claimed that the girl looks older than his years and is trying on “adult” images.