Stylish Sofia Vergara caught by paparazzi on the street in new York
July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
47-year-old Colombian actress Sofia Vergara got into the lens of street photographers in new York.
The actress, it seems, went to record a TV show and have chosen to release very old and beautiful image.
Sofia wore a MIDI length dress milky colour with asymmetric hem and ruffles and small floral print. And picked up the outfit leather sandals with very high heels and platform.
The sleeves of the dress were also collected voluminous and elastic. The figure of the actress, the dress was sitting perfectly. Vergara has traditionally made a blow-waves and applied it with a light day make-up, focusing on her rosy lips.