Stylish Sofia Vergara caught by paparazzi on the street in new York

| July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

47-year-old Colombian actress Sofia Vergara got into the lens of street photographers in new York.

Стильная София Вергара попала в объективы папарацци на улице в Нью-Йорке

The actress, it seems, went to record a TV show and have chosen to release very old and beautiful image.

Sofia wore a MIDI length dress milky colour with asymmetric hem and ruffles and small floral print. And picked up the outfit leather sandals with very high heels and platform.

The sleeves of the dress were also collected voluminous and elastic. The figure of the actress, the dress was sitting perfectly. Vergara has traditionally made a blow-waves and applied it with a light day make-up, focusing on her rosy lips.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.