Stylish Victoria Beckham came out with their favorite men
The star is lending her support at an important event
Victoria Beckham never misses an opportunity to congratulate and support her beloved husband David Beckham. Especially if something as serious and important as yesterday. On 3 September at London’s Tate Modern held a solemn presentation of awards Men Of The Year 2019 from the glossy magazine GQ. The event gathered many of the star guests who wish first to know who will get the coveted title.
A famous footballer, which, however, has long departed from this sport and went into business, having organized his own company, received the magazine’s honorable award. That he will receive the award “editor’s Choice” (Editor’s Special Award), was announced on the eve of the event. David has decorated the new issue of the magazine, starring in a stylish photo shoot. This magazine is already 11-th, where flaunts celebrity, and the first cover came out 20 years ago.