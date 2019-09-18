Stylist persuaded the girl to shave off the damaged long hair: now, what happened

This girl’s name is Julie, and she was long grown out his hair.

That’s just the color and texture of the bored, and the girl did not just painting them and curled. As a result, the long MOP of burnt hair, which had become quite dry and brittle.

No beauty, no joy, as they say.

The girl decided to go to the Barber to trim split ends, and the wizard managed to convince her completely to get rid of damaged hair.

Julie cried when she cut her beloved hair, but realized that in a sense they left.

However, the result is instantly made her perk up. From the mirror looked at her stylish beauty.

It turned out really awesome!

Now Julie looks different and does not regret that agreed to the change.

