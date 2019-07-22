Stylists spent more than seven hours on turning this girl into a beautiful woman. It was worth it!

| July 22, 2019 | News | No Comments

American Holly grows hair for years, but didn’t even think about to visit the hair salon and cut off split ends. In the end, her hair was terribly damaged and ugly.

Before the wedding Holly decided to visit the hairdresser to get her hair done but the hairdresser noticed that this length is better to get rid of because she absolutely does not decorate the girl. Holly was skeptical, but trusted the stylist.

***

And then she had a long square!

And then came the colorist, and I noticed that the color Holly is totally not talking — it was decided to dye my hair blonde.

Coloring took a lot of time is unrealistic, as it was conducted in four stages.

Holly came to the salon at seven in the morning, and the hair was only finished by two o’clock. And more makeup!

Girl unreal much changed, and the new image suits her much more. She became a real beauty!

During the wedding ceremony, the groom did not even know his bride! She was just gorgeous!

