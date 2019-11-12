Subaru Levorg gets a sports version of the V-Sport
The Subaru company is not yet ready to release the Levorg current generation, despite the fact that completely new model was announced last month at the Tokyo motor show.
In fact, the automaker has announced a special model Levorg 2.0 GT Eyesight V-Sport, which offers improved design and equipment. Available exclusively in the Japanese market, it will arrive in dealerships on 23 January 2020. The novelty is based on the class 2.0 GT-S EyeSight, which means that it is equipped with a 2.0-liter Boxer engine with turbo developing 300 HP and torque of 400 Nm.
As the name implies, Levorg 2.0 GT Eyesight V-Sport comes with a number of assistance systems while driving EyeSight Safety Plus, which includes support beam and detection of the vehicle rear. However, the most noticeable improvements are in the design of the V-Sport which is equipped with black 18-inch aluminum wheels, mirror caps, and the inscription “Levorg” and logo of “Symmetrical AWD” in the back.
Inside a special edition of the Levorg features front sports seats with cloth upholstery, leather covered steering wheel with silver stitching and keys black with chrome trim. As in the standard version, it is equipped with Bilstein shocks, vented disc brakes and tires 225/45 R18.
Prices on Subaru Levorg 2.0 GT Eyesight V-Sport start with 3 150 000 yen (28 950 dollars). Those who would prefer the next generation Levorg, will have to wait, as it will be launched in Japan in the second half of 2020. The model is based on the Subaru global platform and will debut with a brand new 1.8-liter engine and safety technology EyeSight of the next generation.