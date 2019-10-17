Subaru test test upgrades for the BRZ
The Japanese company Subaru is testing the update for the second generation car the BRZ.
Tests are held on the German nürburgring race track.
The car has received major changes in appearance and aerodynamic body kit. Immediately drew the attention of a more aggressive front bumper with large air intakes.
The model was supplied with new air intakes in the front wings. The back of the car while closed in a dense layer of camouflage. She’ll probably get minor changes. To obtain images of the interior has not yet happened.
According to some sources, the new BRZ can take multimedia system from Toyota 86 next model year.
As for powertrains, the change is not likely to happen. The car will retain the 2.0-liter engine with a capacity of 205 HP, which works with mkpp in 6 steps. You also have the option with a 6-studentim “automatic” and the engine at 200 HP
The exact date of the premiere and the start of production is still unknown. According to preliminary data, the car will go on sale in the fall of 2020 in the United States.