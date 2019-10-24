Subaru WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition debuted in Tokyo
At the Tokyo motor show presented a special edition for Japan, limited to 555 cars.
Announced about a month ago a Swan song for the Subaru EJ20 engine first appeared at the dawn of the Tokyo motor show, where it shares attention with a new prototype Levorg 2020.
Milling machine with four planes debuted in the 1989 JDM-spec Legacy and since then powered the various models Subie with forced induction or not.
Last hurrah for horizontal EJ20 presented a special edition WRX STI, based on the Japanese model of Type S. the 2.0-liter turbo pumps out 304 horsepower (227 kW) and 422 Newton-meters (311 lb-ft) of torque sent to both axles through a six-speed manual transmission, as would the gods.
From the gorgeous 19-inch gold BBS wheels that are supported by Brembo brakes, STI to bits inside and outside, in EJ20 Final Edition has something like it. Well, maybe except for the fact that it will remain a matter only for Japan.
There are more changes than it seems at first glance as a Subaru also tuned the engine, the clutch and flywheel, along with adding a generous amount of equipment for safety.
Subaru will produce only 555 examples of the final edition EJ20 at a starting price of 4 110 000 yen. It will cease to accept orders from customers for high-speed WRX STI sedan in Japan on December 23 at the termination of the output of the engine from service.
It is believed that the next generation WRX will be available before the end of 2020, and perhaps it will have a smaller engine.
The aforementioned Levorg wagon should go on sale next year with a newly developed 1.8-liter turbo engine, which may or may not get under the hood of a WRX.