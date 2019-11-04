“Substitution of concepts”: from Maruv explained its recognition of “best Russian artist”
Kirill Feldman, Director of the concert of Ukrainian singer Maruv, who received the award MTV Europe Music Awards as “best Russian artist”, urged not to confuse the nomination and not replace the concept. This is the website of the TV channel “360”.
According to Feldman, the nomination actress from TV channel “MTV Russia” does not mean its relationship with the Russian TV channel.
“We were presented the award European MTV award from MTV Russia, and the nomination was “the Best actor, according to TV channel “MTV Russia”. No relation to the award of the Russian this is not and has no relation to the best artist of Russia”, — he said.
Feldman also remembered the story of Ivan Dorn a few years ago, when he also picked up an MTV and “was moved from channel “MTV Russia” and irrelevant to a Russian television station he had”.
Recall that this is not the first scandal associated with the name of Korsun: in 2019, the singer won the national selection for the Eurovision song contest and had to go to the contest to present Ukraine. However, the actress refused from participation in the competition due to disagreements with the organizers.
As previously reported “FACTS”, on Sunday, 3 November, in Seville hosted the annual ceremony of the prestigious prize of the European music awards MTV MTV EMA. The colorful show was attended by many celebrities. A day later, on 4 November on the website of the MTV Europe Music Awards there was a message that Maruv, ahead of the rappers Face and Noize MC, group Little Big and singer Zivert, was awarded as the best Russian artist.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter