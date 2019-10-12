Subtropical storm Melissa brought the bad weather and was surprised by his form
According to the National hurricane center, off the coast of New England formed a subtropical storm, which is moving to the United States.
Before the storm got its name, it is a few days circling in the same area with heavy rains, strong winds, coastal surge and waves. Mostly he kept to the South-Eastern part of New England.
According to forecasts of Weather Channel, in some parts of the South-Eastern part of New England additionally expected 1 to 2 inches (2.5 – 5 cm) of rain.
According to forecasts, some of the effects of the storm will experience outside of New England. The hurricane center warned that “a wave caused by Melissa, affected much of the East coast of the U.S., the Bahamas and Bermuda. Waves can cause a dangerous surf”.
“Over the next several days is expected to gradually weaken and is forecast Melissa will lose its power by Saturday evening,” reported the national hurricane center.
A subtropical storm is a meteorological term hybrid storm that has elements of both tropical and non-tropical storms.
Melissa became the 13th name storm of the Atlantic hurricane season 2019. A typical season has about 12 storms.
Subtropical storm aroused great interest due to its unique shape, writes The Huffington Post This uniqueness has contributed to some of the comments on Twitter.