Suburban “kittens-werewolves” can become a new trend
A year ago, we wrote about the unique Maine Coon kitten named Valkyrie — furry “monster” with almost human eyes. Then there were a lot of jokes, like, admit that the werewolf was caught. And now, after the allotted time, in the same kennel. New kittens are a lot more still resemble the shaggy beasts, but now there’s an explanation.
According to Tatyana Rastorgueva, mistress of the nursery, after the success of Valkyrie, it was decided to form a “clean line”, display a variety of breeds with distinctive traits. Therefore, cats will breed with other, outside kennel, and the next generation will be even more expressive “Mastroianni” features. They appear not all kittens, but the General course is obvious — increased the shaggy, large face and a strange look. Neither give nor take, suburban werewolves, just a little.
Kittens presented in the video, already for three months and they are ready to find a new family.