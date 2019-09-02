Successor Shakro Young declared war on the “thief in law” Guli
The successor to the crime boss Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young) “the thief in the law” Badri koguashvili (Badri Kutaisi) decided to organize a gathering of authorities to deprive thieves of the title of Nadir Salifov (Lot Guli), the main authority of Azerbaijan. About it reports information Agency “Prime Crime”.
It is noted that Badri Kutaisi was outraged by the incident that occurred on August 26 in Turkey, 35-year-old hereditary thief in law Guram Chikhladze (Cvijovic) was beaten at the first meeting with Guli his henchman named Arman Wild (new candidate to the thieves in law) for allegedly manifest insolence to his boss.
For this reason, according to Badri koguashvili, Salifou prevent such, is not a “thief in law” and should be stripped of his title.
Koguashvili noted that he was “not passed Krasnoyarsk has served time in IK-31] to fraera with impunity beat the thieves.” He was supported by Zakhary Kalashov, who noted that what happened in Turkey — slap in the face for him.
However, other crimeline authorities did not share the views of Badri, predicting for him a deplorable ending. According to them, that made Arman, will not be enough to stop the ghouls, even if someone has the guts to personally give him a “present”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “kingpin” Nadir of Salifou (Guli) “crowned” lost his title 20 years ago Ganyana Arman (Armand Kaluga) during the meeting, which was beaten by Guram Chikhladze (Quievit).
