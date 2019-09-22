Such a terrible eczema: types of illness, causes and treatment
Eczema is a skin disease that can cause many problems and bring discomfort. Treatment can be difficult and the disease takes a chronic form. What is eczema and how to cope with the disease, will be discussed in our material.
What is eczema
Eczema from Latin means “boiling”, “boiling”. The name given to the disease, and because of external signs. Under the skin little bubbles that resemble boiling water. It is an acute or chronic disease often characterized by inflammation of the skin – its separate sections or completely.
There are several types of eczema:
True – in the acute stage, which occurs rapidly. First appears a redness, an itch, and then small bubbles are formed under the skin. Gradually they reveal, and in their place are formed oozing sores and a yellowish crust.
Microbial eczema that occurs on the affected skin. On the site of the sores an acute outbreak of the disease. The skin becomes covered with a crust, under which is a moist area. Most often found on the neck, face and hands.
Fungal eczema, which is found less often. Symptoms it is difficult to diagnose. Unlike eczema true that the edges of foci of inflammation are limited.
Atopic eczema, occurring against the backdrop of the impact of different allergens. Most common in people prone to various allergies.
Professional – a disease that occurs due to the interaction with chemical or industrial substances. It can quickly and easily pass to be treated. Most often takes place after exposure to unwanted substances.
Causes of eczema
- Allergic reactions to household chemicals, food products;
- Infection;
- Disorders of the endocrine system;
- Stress, depression, emotional stress.
Sometimes, eczema may appear on their own, and can develop on the background of other diseases that undermine the immune system of a person.
The treatment of eczema
Treatment of eczema may be conducted only under strict medical supervision. It can not pass itself. Therefore, it is crucial to consult a specialist, who will appoint competent treatment. Without this acute form of eczema can develop into chronic.
Treatment of eczema involves the whole course. It is not only medication, but also the rules of a healthy lifestyle. One of the most important – the exclusion from the diet of foods and chemicals that can be allergens.
Often the problem of treatment lies in the fact that eczema occurs on the background of the mental state. Without eliminating the source of the experiences of patients the cure is not possible.
Patients with eczema should follow the General recommendations. First, it should be understood that the presence of this disease is not the end of the world. Appropriate treatment can beat eczema.
Secondly, pruritus is not necessary to comb the affected area of the body. If the itching cannot be tolerated, it is best to take antihistamines. Open bubbles, puncture them or to cut, too. This can cause an infection that will cause even greater damage.
No need to ignore the recommendations and prescription. To think that the eczema go away by itself, stupid. If you do not get rid of her now, in the future she may again occur.
Medikforum