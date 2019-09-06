“Such happy people in the mourning”: Bella and Gigi Hadid surprised cheerful mood at the funeral…
Sisters super-models Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as their younger brother Anwar arrived in the Netherlands for the funeral of his grandmother ANS van den Jérica, who died of cancer at the age of 78 years. Mother, former model Yolanda Hadid (mother of Gigi and Bella in her girlhood bore the name van den Jérica) struggled with the disease for many years. Both granddaughter after hearing about the death of ANS posted in social networks touching photos and words to the beloved grandmother. However, their behavior at the funeral was surprised by the audience.
On the leaked photos, both girls look surprisingly perky. The Daily Mail reports that Gigi was walking through the cemetery arm in arm with her new boyfriend Tyler Cameron model and participant in the popular reality show “the Bachelorette” (version of the TV show “the Bachelor”). Bella, recently broke up with singer Abel Tesfaye (known as The Weeknd), was the one. And Anwar was accompanied by the popular British singer of Kosovar origin Dua Lipa. They smiled and briskly talked. It seemed that they arrived at a Hollywood party, not burial and sad the Church service.
“Wow! I’ve never seen such happy and fun group of people in mourning! They are clearly excited to attend my grandmother’s funeral”, “They look awfully happy. Very strange,” “Probably forgot that they are not on the red carpet”, “Especially Gigi — she’s smiling from ear to ear in all the pictures,” wrote in the comments netizens.
Later Gigi Hadid posted in his Instagram the decorated with flowers the grave above which stretched the hands of family members, with the caption: “We love you, grandma.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter