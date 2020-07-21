‘Such statements inappropriate’: California chiropractic promise to cure COVID-19
For most people, the coronavirus is a threat. But I guess for some chiropractors in the US is a business opportunity, writes the LA Times.
California Board of experts in chiropractic, the regulatory authority of the state, told the correspondent of the publication and the author of this article that officials from the beginning of the pandemic was received “approximately 40 complaints to the advertising associated with COVID-19”.
“Still has not taken any measures,” said Cherie Guro, a press-the Secretary of the Board.
Andrew Williams, President of the California chiropractic Association, said the trade group is aware that some chiropractors claim they can cure the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“To make such statements is inappropriate,” he said.
Association warned its members in March, so they followed his public statements and advertising. The trade group noted that “there is no direct connection between chiropractic manipulation and immunity or treatment from COVID-19”.
The author contacted several chiropractors from Los Angeles as a potential patient who needs help in the treatment of coronavirus. If they can help?
Only in one office, West Los Angeles Chiropractic, without hesitation or stated that their chiropractors can’t do anything to treat COVID-19. The rest said that help is available — using “boost the immune system through changes in the spine” that perform chiropractic.
“Your immune system is very important to protect against viruses,” said one practitioner. This statement is not wrong, but in the context of chiropractic care is not quite true.
In the canadian world Federation of chiropractors representing chiropractors in 89 countries, said in March that “there is no reliable scientific evidence that chiropractic correction/manipulation of the spine creates or improves the immunity.”
“Chiropractors must refrain from any communications that suggest a correction/manipulation of the spine can protect patients from infection COVID-19 or speed up their recovery, the statement reads. Otherwise it is potentially dangerous to the health of the population.”
For many years the author of this article questioned the efforts of chiropractors to expand their practices and increase profits at the expense of promises to cure chronic diseases such as diabetes, neuropathy and heart disease. Often in the media, it was possible to see advertising of seminars that promise to “reverse” type 2 diabetes.
Such ads rarely if ever state that the seminar is conducted by a chiropractor, and not, say, an endocrinologist, who usually treats people with this serious disease.
An official from the California Board of chiropractic experts said a few years ago that marketing this kind of “smells of quack potion.”
However, the state allows most such ads from chiropractors because, along with experience in the correction of the spine, the practitioner must have knowledge in nutrition. A good diet can play a crucial role in reducing the effects of type 2 diabetes, which are often linked to the global obesity epidemic. But even choosing the right diet does not necessarily “reverse” the disease.
A resident of Lancaster, 61-year-old Gary Royce said that about four months ago, he saw the infomercial that promised a breakthrough in the fight against type 2 diabetes. This paper was provided by the clinic Tustin Next Advanced Medicine, which boasts on its website of the “revolutionary opportunities” for people with type 2 diabetes who can “restore the health of the whole body.”
“13 thousand dollars later, I feel cheated, because they don’t see results that are close to these requirements,” said Royce.
Next Advanced Medicine was founded by a chiropractor Candace Hall. According to the Council of experts in chiropractic, in 2014, she was fined $ 500 for false or misleading advertising. A year later, she received another fine of $ 1,000 for the second offense. On the phone at the clinic said that recently really sold supplements that “can help with COVID-19”.
Chiropractic was founded in the 19th century by Daniel David Palmer, who performed the first spinal adjustment in 1895 and was an avid spiritualist. Palmer claimed in his memoirs that the principles of treatment of chiropractic was given to him during a session of the long-dead doctor. Prior to this otherworldly experience Palmer spent nine years practicing so-called “magnetic healing.” This included waving his hands over the “magnetic field” of the patient — a form of treatment which most modern scientists consider to be quackery.
Palmer described chiropractic as “a religious system” which “transmits guidance concerning both this world and the future.”
Therefore, the author is wary of the industry worth of about $ 15 billion. No branch of modern medicine was not open for the life of a Ghost.
Many people have benefited from the skills of chiropractors in the fight with his pain. The author of this is not disputed. The question is whether chiropractors are qualified to treat medical problems that go far beyond the state of the spine.
California law gives them a surprisingly large number of possibilities. But this does not necessarily mean that the chiropractor has the knowledge required to treat complex chronic diseases.
It is important to remember what is said in the world Federation of chiropractic: there is no scientific evidence that manipulation of the spine can protect against coronavirus or facilitate for COVID-19. It is important to remember that chiropractors are not endocrinologists, and type 2 diabetes they are not treated.
If you attend their advertised meetings with free Lunches, ask a question about the cost of treatment, usually incorporating proprietary additives in the weeks and months after the start of the course. If they will not answer, eat dessert and go.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28455
[name] => COVID-19
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => covid-19
)
COVID-19
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28575
[name] => the treatment of coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => lechenie-koronavirusa
)
treatment коронавирусаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark