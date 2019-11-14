Sudden cardiac death: how to survive
Sudden cardiac death is usually a complication of prolonged cardiovascular disorders. The most vulnerable are people that suffer from this disease and don’t know anything about it.
Suddenly the people’s heart stops beating, blood pressure drops to zero, in the head there is a feeling of emptiness and loss of consciousness. After two or three minutes, stops breathing and death occurs in about ten minutes. Something like this scenario sudden cardiac death – the dramatic finale of human life, which seems random, but in most cases is a natural result of what is happening in the body disorders.
Chairman of the Board of the German heart Foundation Dietrich Andresen said that sudden cardiac death is not a fatal event, which can not be saved.
“Sudden cardiac death is usually a complication of long-standing cardiovascular disease,” — says a German cardiologist.
What violations contribute to such a death? Autopsies of individuals who died from sudden cardiac death, showed that 75 percent were ischemic heart disease – ischemic heart disease. The disease often caused by other chronic abnormalities, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, diabetes, disorders of lipid metabolism.
Ischemic heart disease often develops after the age of 40 years. This disease leads to scarring on the heart muscle, contributes to the development of cardiac arrhythmia, congestive heart failure.
In addition, disorders in the heart, leading to fatal consequences and death can stand congenital heart defects, genetic mutations, infection.
For sudden cardiac death in people under 40 years of age often lurks inflammation of the heart muscle provoked by the infection, bacterial or viral. Another common cause cardiac death at a young age — drug use.
How to escape from sudden cardiac death. It is important to promptly detect a person’s heart problems. Therefore, doctors recommend men and women over the age of 40 to undergo regular screening. This is especially true if you have a family history of severe heart disease and death.
What signs could warn you. In anticipation of the heart may experience certain symptoms. Always pay attention to the following phenomena:
- chest pain
- shortness of breath
- palpitations
- dizziness
- a sudden feeling of lightheadedness as when the pressure drops
- disorientation.
How to rescue a person in case of emergency. If there is a cardiac arrest with a person in the vicinity, the important thing is to react quickly because irreversible damage to the organs without treatment occurs within a few minutes.
The German heart Foundation recommends the following steps:
- Check in consciousness if the person. Take him by the shoulders, ask for the name and what happened.
- Check the mouth and nose, is there a breath.
- Call to call an ambulance and report what he had learned.
- Massage of the chest: for this the victim must lie on a solid surface. Kneel beside the person place one hand in center of chest, other hand over it and push the sternum for about five to six centimeters in the direction of the spine. Do such Jogging motion of about 100 to 120 times a minute (after short pause). CPR creates blood circulation and transportorul blood and oxygen to the brain, thereby preventing the death of thousands of brain cells.
- Do the massage until the arrival of rescue services.