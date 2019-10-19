Suddenly: became known to the judges ‘ notes at the time of stoppage of Carnations – Beterbiev
In the U.S. Philadelphia was a unification bout for the championship belt WBC and IBF in the light heavyweight division between Ukrainian Alexander Stud (17 wins, 14 of them by knockout, 1 loss) and Russian Artur Beterbiev (15 wins, all by knockout).
Our compatriot quite confidently started the match, but the opponent endured all the blows Cloves, herewith not forgetting to shake the Ukrainians their “punchy”. Alexander had a lot of footwork that took a lot of effort. Starting with the ninth round of the Ukrainian began to miss more and more attacks, the apogee of which was three (!) the knockdown in the tenth round and the subsequent stoppage.
It is noteworthy that at the time of completion of the match, the results of which Beterbiev joined championship belt, a Stud was in the lead according to judges ‘ notes. Two of the judges gave the advantage to our compatriot (87:83 and 86:85), one Russian (87:83). Nevertheless, it is Beterbiev continued its winning streak, while remaining the only top boxer with a perfect statistics of the knockouts in a professional career.
