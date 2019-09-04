Suddenly: free Grebenshikov performed on the streets of Zhitomir and Vinnitsa (photo, video)
Rock legend Boris Grebenshchikov, which in August suddenly appeared on the beach in Berdyansk, once again came to Ukraine with a series of improvised performances. Similarly, suddenly the BG together with the group “Aquarium” appeared on September 2 in Odessa, and September 3 in the center of Vinnitsa. The musicians performed under the Tower in the center of the city. Their concert lasted 40 minutes. Grebenshchikov spoke with the amused audience and thanked for the warm welcome and lovely weather. And in the evening he gave a concert in the House of officers.
Right now BG has surprised residents and guests of Zhytomyr. It acts on Mikhaylovskaya square in the city centre.
We will remind, the Czech Republic, with the team not for the first time suddenly appear on the streets with free concerts. In June, BG made in Kherson, and last spring, the musicians played on the Landscape alley in Kiev.
