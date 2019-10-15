Suddenly: Kim Kardashian stood up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The popular reality star came to the defense of the honor of the Royal family.
Recently Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become anti-heroes in the eyes of the Western press. The couple faced harsh criticism, if not persecution, and literally at war with the media.
It is known that Prince Harry has already filed a lawsuit against two major British publications. Now the family is struggling to restore reputation and to attract public attention to his official pages in social networks — according to the Duke of Sussex, a source of information about the Royal family does not have to be Newspapers and tabloids. According to rumors, trying to save his private life, couple with a child is even planning to move to Canada. In the maelstrom of negative events Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found unexpected defender in the person of Kim Kardashian.
Recently, Kim performed at the technological Congress in Armenia — the homeland of his father. The model raised the subject of the Royal family and spoke in her defense. Kardashian confessed that he admires Megan Markle, and called the Duchess with her husband the “perfect people”. Kim said that they pay attention to important things and put their hearts into what they do.
They really change the world
summed up the Kardashians.
In 2016, Prince Harry started fighting the stigma of mental illness. He became a member of the social campaign Heads Together and now, together with Oprah preparing a documentary series about mental health. And last week, the Duke teamed up with ed Sheeran and recorded a video in honor of world mental health day.