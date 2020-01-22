Suddenly pick up speed: half a million Tesla can be withdrawn
Half a million Tesla cars can be withdrawn as part of an investigation by the National administration of safety of traffic of the USA (NHTSA). This was the result of reports that the electric cars suddenly begin to pick up speed, writes The Next Web.
NHTSA said it would consider a petition to revoke 500,000 Tesla electric vehicles against the background of statements about sudden acceleration.
It is considered that this issue raised a number of S models that were released in the period from 2012 to 2019, models X, released in the period from 2016 to 2019, and 3S models, released in the period from 2018 to 2019.
The petition specifically references 127 consumer complaints, covering 123 individual vehicle.
The petition alleges that the alleged unintended sudden acceleration of electric vehicles could be the reason for the 110 accidents and 52 injuries.
It should be noted that the petition was filed by a man who is known for making bets on the shares of Tesla to reduce the cost. He has no own electric car Tesla.
Some of the complaints were filed by owners of the Tesla, and the other was filed in their name. The exact number of beneficial owners of electric vehicles, which received complaints, not installed.
However, regardless of who had filed the complaint, it is important that they be investigated sufficiently. “NHTSA will review the petition and related information,” — said in a statement.
NHTSA regularly receives complaints about sudden unintended acceleration in a wide range of vehicles. Most of them are the result of driver error, such as pressing the gas pedal instead of the brake.
This is not the only test of Tesla, pursued by NHTSA. Currently, the state authority investigated a number of accidents, which are believed to be responsible for technology for driver assistance.