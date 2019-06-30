Suddenly will bring damage: the well-known priest ridiculed the paranoia of Vladimir Putin

Russian religious and public figure, Protodeacon of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) Andrei Kuraev sarcasm described the situation with the “mug” of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.

About this he wrote on his page in Facebook.

“Total safety. In Japan, Putin shocked the world when during dinner, twenty began to drink from your thermos. A year ago, Patriarch Kirill tried in Istanbul at the meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch to drink a total of water, so immediately Fsoshnik ran up and replaced the glass. Coincidence? I don’t think… I would still in any case advised tinfoil hats.
And then suddenly the evil Tibetan sorcerers, chelubei coupled with aliens again encroach on Holy Russia!”, — wrote the priest.

It has also given Putin the “good advice”.

“And still it is important selection of a Leader to take home. And then suddenly a spell “on the trail” will induce or put the diagnosis”, sarcastically said Cura.

