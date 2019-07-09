Suduva vs Crvena Zvezda live streaming free: preview, prediction
Souduva – Red Star. Prediction (cf. 2.30) for the Champions League match (07/09/2019)
We present the forecast of our experts for the UEFA Champions League qualification match, in which on July 9 “Sūduva” takes on the Belgrade “Red Star”. How will the first round of this fight? – read our material.
Suduva
The Lithuanian champion won the last championship in the fight against Zalgiris, beating him by two points and recording 24 victories and five draws as his asset. “ Sūduva ” managed to score 72 goals in 33 games, while conceding the least in the tournament – 20.
In the current Lithuanian championship, the white-red ones are without a single draw – 14 victories and three defeats. In the last round, the hosts beat Kauno Zalgiris, to which our experts gave a correct prediction.
Red Star
The Serbian champion is the winner of the 1991 Champions Cup, but since then the Belgrade club has not achieved much success in European competitions. “ Red Star ” won the championship with a margin of 12 points and was able to get 33 victories and three world. Over the 37 rounds, the “stars” were able to score 97 goals to their rivals, while missing only 20.
Statistics
Souduva won 9 of the last 10 matches
“Red Star” lost 1 of the last 10 fights
“Souduva” missed in 7 of the last 10 games
The last personal match ended in victory for the Red Star (2: 0)
Forecast
The teams met a year ago at the same stage and then the Serbs won both meetings and did not even miss. We propose to play a combined bet on the favorite of the match.