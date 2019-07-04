Suffer heartburn: causes and methods of dealing with nuisance
Heartburn stalked at least once in every person’s life. Unpleasant burning sensation in the chest and epigastric region are difficult to overcome. But it is possible – as it will be discussed in our material.
Causes of heartburn
Heartburn occurs when the destructive effects of the components of gastric juice on the mucous membrane of the lower esophagus. Gastric juice consists of hydrochloric acid, inorganic moles of Mucins and preferments, enters the esophagus and causes discomfort. This is due to the inadvertent opening of the lower esophageal sphincter (valve). It will happen at any moment, not only in the movement of food into the stomach. A similar process can be observed even in healthy people.
If heartburn becomes permanent, then this is evidence that the lower esophageal sphincter has not been properly performs the closing function.
There are a number of reasons why the release of gastric juice and heartburn:
- Chronic diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, including gastritis, ulcer, cholecystitis, duodenitis, disturbances of the biliary system and so on.
- Overeating.
- Unbalanced diet, including frequent consumption of smoked, spicy and fried foods, and fast food, pastries and sweets.
- Eating on the run.
- Taking certain medications also causes irritation of the esophagus (spazmolitiki, sleeping pills, aspirin).
- The abuse of alcohol.
- The inflammatory processes.
- Drinking hot tea or coffee.
- Operations on the organs of the gastrointestinal tract.
- Obesity.
- Constipation and flatulence.
- Pregnancy.
In some cases, heartburn can occur due to excessive pressure on the stomach clothes or accessories. Stress and Smoking also increase the risk of problems.
How to get rid of heartburn
If heartburn occurs, you must neutralize the excess acid. This can help prokinetics and acid neutralizing drugs that are sold in any drugstore.
Helps to get rid of heartburn and alkaline mineral water. Literally drinking a glass, the problem needs to be blocked.
Can also help following a folk remedy:
- Juice or a piece of raw potato;
- A decoction of plantain, Heather and chamomile;
- Seeds of fennel;
- Almonds without the skin, scalded with boiling water;
- Tablespoon of vegetable oil;
- Freshly squeezed carrot juice.
Some believe that soda is an effective antacid. However, doctors warn that the use of it in combating the trouble is not worth it. The fact that soda affects the water-salt exchange and acid-alkaline balance.
How to prevent heartburn
First, it is necessary to establish its power. Doctors recommend to stick to a fractional power, to take food in small portions 5-6 times a day. This will prevent physical hunger, and heartburn in the future.
After you ate, you should not immediately lie down in a horizontal position. Indeed, in this case, gastric juice is more likely to flow out. At least 30-40 minutes to be in a vertical position.
Third, after a meal should not exercise, and heavy physical work. Such studies are fraught with heartburn.
Fourthly, it is necessary to limit the consumption of certain foods such as sweets, cakes, citrus, carbonated beverages, spicy, fried, fatty and too hot food you need to eat as little as possible. But foods rich in fiber and protein is to eat more.
Fifthly, notice what foods cause you heartburn. That she should try to eliminate from the diet.
Sixthly, it is necessary to abandon bad habits, such as Smoking and alcohol.
Seventh, one should not eat later than three to four hours before bedtime. It is also worth to wear more loose clothing to control your chair, not to overeat and keep yourself in terms of food.
If to cope with heartburn does not work, and it’s been more than a month of your suffering, you should seek help from a doctor.
Medikforum