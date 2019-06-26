Suffered because of his father: in the US, the barmaid spat in trump’s son
Employee cocktail bar in Chicago has spit in the son of the President of the United States Donald trump Eric. He told the local newspaper, writes “Lenta.ru” with reference to The New York Times.
According to the publication, the incident occurred in a bar at hotel Aviary, where trump was present in the company of several people. According to an eyewitness, the woman criticized the current head of state, and then approached his son and spat in his face.
“It was an exceptionally heinous act of a man who clearly has emotional issues”, — said the son of an American leader with the journalists.
According to him, the woman was detained by the U.S. Secret service, but he refused to testify against the bartender, and then she was released from custody.
Eric trump were accused of assaulting Democrats, adding that supporters of the party, promoting tolerance, she has “too little politeness.”
“When someone is so unhealthy that he was ready to stoop to spitting at people, it just underscores the desperation from the fact that we’re winning, “said he.
The newspaper reminds that in December of 2018 Eric trump was criticized for the statement against her husband’s counselor of his father, Kellyann Conway. Eric wrote that her husband Conway George, openly criticizing trump, showing disrespect for his own wife.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Eric trump rushed to rescue the unfamiliar woman on the street in new York. 34-year-old businessman said that the woman fainted near the metro station. The man bravely rushed to intercept the traffic to stop just a passing car “ambulance”. On the run he shouted to attract the attention of the driver. While Mr. trump almost landed under the wheels of a Bicycle.
