Suffered during the most deadly shooting in US history will receive a large compensation
Survivors and families of the 58 victims in the deadly mass shooting in modern U.S. history has reached a settlement on the claim in the amount of $735 million with MGM Resorts. This was reported by the law firms representing the interests of both parties, writes Yahho!News.
MGM Resorts owns the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. This hotel has 64-year-old Stephen Paddock did over 1100 shots from my room on the 32 floor in a crowd of 22 000 people. People gathered at the festival of country music, which was held under the open sky. It happened on 1 October 2017. Shooter killed 58 people and wounded another 800, and then killed himself.
“Though nothing can bring back the lost lives or eliminate the horrors suffered by so many in the day, this decision will provide fair compensation to thousands of victims and their families,” concluded Robert Eglet, the lead counsel representing about 2,500 plaintiffs in the case against the hotel.
According to legal firm Adams Eglet, the total settlement could rise to $800 million, depending on how many applicants wish to take the payment.
“Our goal always is to resolve the issues that victims and their families could live on,” said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts.
