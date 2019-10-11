Suffered for a long time: Liam Hemsworth spotted with a new girl after breakup with Miley Cyrus (photos)
October 11, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
At a time like Miley Cyrus is growing rapidly an affair with Australian singer Cody Simpson, she filed for divorce, the spouse also does not waste time.
Liam Hemsworth photographed in the company of a mysterious blonde that looks vaguely reminiscent of Miley. TMZ has published photos on which the 29-year-old actor, known for the films “the Hunger games”, and a mysterious stranger walking down the street in new York city, holding hands and sharing a meal.
