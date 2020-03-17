Suffered UEFA Euro 2020 (updated)
Today from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland holds a video summit with member associations and clubs ‘ representatives.
The first of three conference consultations, it was decided the transfer of Euro 2020 in the summer of next year, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Update. New dates of the European championship from June 11 to July 11, 2021.
The last time a world Cup or European championship was postponed, it was because of the Second world war.
For the first time, the European championship or the world Cup will be held in an odd-numbered year.
After the first round of video-conference, it was decided to establish two working groups that will work to further the calendar of the Champions League and Europa League, as well as financial issues.
UEFA is considering an option in which DS and LE in the stages of semi-finals and finals can be finished within four days in Istanbul and Gdansk, respectively, for example basketball “Final four”.
While not specified, the format of the return matches of 1/8 finals and quarterfinals.
In addition, UEFA has determined that national championship in 2019/20 should be completed by the summer (if you’ll allow the evolution of the coronavirus).
Recall that in the final of Euro 2020 have qualified team of Ukraine. The team of Andriy Shevchenko in the group were the national teams of the Netherlands and Austria. The third opponent will be determined after the playoffs the League of Nations.