Suffers a loss: over the years of his presidency, trump fell in the Forbes list of 119 positions
Over the years of his presidency Donald trump has lost in the Forbes ranking of 119 positions. The last two years, according to estimates of the magazine, as the U.S. President does not change, but he still lost 16 positions during the year.
The status of the President of the United States Donald trump, according to estimates by Forbes, the second year remains unchanged at approximately $3.1 billion, the Magazine placed the American President to 275-th place in the ranking of the richest Americans in 2019, published on 2 October, RBC.
It is noted that this is 16 points lower than a year ago, and in 119 places lower than before trump became President.
However, the financial position of trump is not entirely static, writes Forbes. So, business President, where there is his name, is suffering losses. Developers, for example, don’t want to name objects with the name of trump, and some even got rid of the name of the President in the name of their skyscrapers.
Business trump real estate licensing that is limited to its obligation not to enter into foreign transactions during your stay in the administration, now worth about $80 million, compared with $170 million a year ago.
In those areas of the business of the President, where trump’s name is not present, things better, the magazine notes. Thus, the cost of its 30 percent stake in two office towers managed by Vornado Realty Trust of billionaire Steven Roth continues to grow. A small increase in revenues demonstrated over the past year his hotel in Washington D.C. the district of Columbia and Golf club Trump National Doral in Miami, says Forbes.
The three richest Americans this year are as follows:
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($114 billion),
- the Creator of Microsoft bill gates ($106 billion),
- investor Warren Buffett ($80.8 billion).
Divorce Bezos that happened this summer, did not prevent him to continue to lead the ranking of the richest Americans. His ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, have received after divorce 4% Amazon first got into the Forbes list of the richest people in the US, taking the 15th place with a fortune of $36 billion.