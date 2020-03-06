Suicide bombers blew up the U.S. Embassy in Tunis: there are wounded
On 6 March, two Palestinian terrorists staged an explosion near the U.S. Embassy in the district of Beheira, the capital of Tunisia. This writes RIA “Novosti”.
It is noted that they were traveling on a motorcycle and detonated a “suicide belt” around the building, where were the patrols of the security agencies of the Embassy.
In the attack, five security personnel were injured varying degrees of severity. Arrived by ambulance. The militants themselves died.
In the country from June 2015 is that the state of emergency. It was introduced after the terrorist attack on the resort of port El Kantaoui in the Sousse province. Then killed 40 people. Militants also attacked the national Bardo Museum in the capital of the country.
In November of the same year, a suicide bomber attacked the capital of staff of the presidential guard.
