Summed up the heels: Playboy model drowned in the pool Lamborghini (photos, video)
32-year-old model, Playboy magazine star Instagram Soraya Vucelic, the ex-girlfriend of Brazilian football player Neymar, drowned in the pool of a sports car Lamborghini. When the incident occurred, Vucelic vacationing on the French Riviera in Cannes. Soraya claims that failed her high heels: foot slipped off the brake pedal, and the car fell into the water. Soraya posted on the social network video, in which her blue Lamborghini already raised out of the water. On the body of the car is visible dent.
“When your stud comes off the brake and the Lambo is in the pool,” the title of the video model. “Don’t worry, it happens with everyone,” wrote her in response to one of the fans. “It’s easy to do, if we are talking about other people’s money,” writes another.
View this post in Instagram
Kad sklizne stikla sa kocnice pa lambo zavrsi u bazenu #ooopss #sorry
Soraya, a native of Croatia, began her career at the age of 19. In 2011, she won the title of girl of the year, the Serbian edition of Playboy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter