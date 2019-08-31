Summer, Ah summer: Alla Pugacheva and Laima Vaikule lit for the star party (video)
Stellar girlfriend Laima Vaikule and Alla Pugacheva in the youth translucent dress lit on a friend’s birthday in Jurmala. The last day of summer singer staged an impromptu performance in the restaurant, performing the hit “Starry summer”.
In a spectacular outfit Pugacheva walked between the tables, sang and danced. Guests sang along with the star, and was shot on a mobile phone.
Video has published a friend of the singer Igor Nikolaev. “It was, as always, soulful and fun! I love my friends! Thank you Lima and Andrew for a lovely evening!”, — he wrote under the video.
Subscribers were delighted from the performance of Laima Vaikule and Alla Pugacheva. In the review they note that Alla is able to create a relaxed intimate atmosphere. “Happy, beautiful and radiant!”, “The voice of Alla fascinating!”, “Where there is Allah, there is the eternal celebration!”, “How beautiful it is”, — write under the video.
A day earlier, Maxim Galkin has published in Instagram photo with Alla Pugacheva, which can be considered daring outfit of the singer. Daring black mini dress with sheer skirt in small black polka dots. From heels, the singer refused, she chose silver ballet flats. Photo Pugacheva playfully posing for the camera.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk original goodbye to summer — she published a funny movie, in which played a show at the pool.
