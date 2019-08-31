Summer farewell: Lesya Nikityuk staged a hot dance near the pool (video)
The famous host Lesya Nikityuk, who along with relatives of the rest of Turkey and pleases fans of sexy photos in swimsuit, blew up the network with a new video of the resort. In the video Les in the pink bathing suit under hit Sofia Rotaru “summer is over” played a show on the last day of summer.
The video has caused delight and positive emotions in followers, including the star friends nikitiuk. One of the first that responded the singer Olya Polyakova. “Yak ti Dorinda”, — she wrote in the comments.
“This nomination for the award “Golden globe”!!!”, “Les, you’re the man! Ten times I looked. Know how to lighten the mood!”, “Well done, this video made my day” — write admirers of Lesya.
