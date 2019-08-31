Summer farewell: Lesya Nikityuk staged a hot dance near the pool (video)

| August 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Лето прощай: Леся Никитюк устроила горячие танцы у бассейна (видео)

The famous host Lesya Nikityuk, who along with relatives of the rest of Turkey and pleases fans of sexy photos in swimsuit, blew up the network with a new video of the resort. In the video Les in the pink bathing suit under hit Sofia Rotaru “summer is over” played a show on the last day of summer.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Lesya Nikityuk (@lesia_nikituk) Aug 31, 2019 at 1:38 am PDT

The video has caused delight and positive emotions in followers, including the star friends nikitiuk. One of the first that responded the singer Olya Polyakova. “Yak ti Dorinda”, — she wrote in the comments.

“This nomination for the award “Golden globe”!!!”, “Les, you’re the man! Ten times I looked. Know how to lighten the mood!”, “Well done, this video made my day” — write admirers of Lesya.

Лето прощай: Леся Никитюк устроила горячие танцы у бассейна (видео)

Лето прощай: Леся Никитюк устроила горячие танцы у бассейна (видео)

Also, “FAKTY” wrote that Nadia Dorofeeva impressed with the gorgeous figure in a stylish linen.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr