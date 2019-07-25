Summer heat: Laetitia Casta starred in a candid photoshoot for popular magazine
Famous French model Laetitia Casta became the heroine of the new issue of French Elle. Several provocative shots she shared in his Instagram.
On one cover, she’s out of the water in a translucent black dress and the other sitting Nude on a rock.
It is reported that 41-year-old Caste was filmed under the direction of photographer Blair Getz Mezibov, who worked with such celebrities as Helena Christensen, Elizabeth Olsen, Adrien Brody, etc.
According to the publication, in the full release of Leticia talk about their children — 17-year-old Satin, 12-year-old Orlando and a 9 year old Athena, about family life with 36-year-old Louis Garrel and on the adoption of their age.
Now she devotes more time to family concerns, although he managed to build a successful career not only in modeling but also in film. She has nearly 30 film and television projects, as well as experience in directing short films and producing.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the past year, Laetitia Casta starred in the film “Honest man”. Made the film famous actor Louis Garrel (“a Castle in Italy”). He also played the main male role. And his partners were French just Laetitia Casta (“Street of pleasures”) and daughter of johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis Lily-rose Depp (“Planetarium”). The world premiere took place at the beginning of the year at the International film festival in Toronto. There he received rave reviews.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter