Summer insects that can infect a dangerous disease
Summer is the time to dramatically increase the odds of being a victim of infection any infection after insect bites, warn doctors. Whom do we fear?
Mosquitoes. In Africa and South America these insects can infect humans with malaria, a virus, zika or West Nile fever. In our latitudes, a mosquito bite is unlikely to lead to an exotic disease, but it can get jittery. In the case of an allergic reaction to the saliva of the mosquito, a person may develop Skeeter syndrome. In this disease may experience intense itching, swelling, blistering, fever. In rare cases it may lead to anaphylactic shock and asthma symptoms.
Ticks. By the bite of the infected tick injects saliva into the person’s bloodstream and infect it with infection. Many people know that these insects bloodsuckers can cause diseases such as tick-borne encephalitis and borreliosis (Lyme disease). While Lyme disease may be cured with antibiotics, whereas tick-borne encephalitis treated with difficulty, and to deal with them only by starting therapy at an early stage.
Wasps. If the person is allergic, after wasp sting can develop into anaphylactic shock and need immediate medical attention. In case of allergic reactions to the OS, there is high temperature, headache, nausea, vomiting, urticaria, asthmatic phenomenon, lowering blood pressure. The most dangerous are the bites in the mouth – this can rapidly develop swelling of the larynx and cause suffocation.
Bees. Their attacks also can trigger anaphylactic shock. But, unlike wasps, bees can only sting once, then dies.
Fleas. Once the fleas were carriers of bubonic plague – a disease which was decimated during the middle ages whole cities. In our days of getting the plague her through a flea bite is almost impossible. But in General, the danger of fleas for a person depends on the response of the organism to the bites of parasites, as well as the intensity of the bites. In the case when the immune system can not withstand the attack of the bloodsuckers, you may experience swollen lymph nodes, a fever, to experience swelling, rashes and soreness around the affected area.