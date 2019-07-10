Summer of 2019 could be the hottest in history: the Alaska record record high temperature
This summer promises to be the hottest in history for all time of observations. In June temperature records were broken in several European countries, including Italy, Germany and Spain. In July, it happened in Uzbekistan. Heat in separate areas of the Republic reaches 47 degrees, which is 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year.
The authorities were forced to impose temporary restrictions on the speed of trains and to prohibit the passage of large trucks on certain roads. Passengers in the trains handing out free mineral water.
Forecasters warned that the weather will stay almost until the end of July. The temperature will be in the range of 24-27 degrees during the day — up to 43-44 degrees. In Tashkent the highest temperature on record was recorded July 18, 1997 — 44.6 degrees. Experts believe that this record will be broken from day to day.
If the people of Uzbekistan are mostly used to a hot July, the population of Alaska resides for several days in a state of shock. Here are 5 July, the air was heated to 32 degrees! But the average temperature for this North American state is 18 degrees! The peak is considered a mark of 24 degrees.
This anomaly carries a lot of serious problems. The lack of air conditioning in most homes in Alaska (this technique simply was not needed earlier) — it’s not so bad. The burning of the forest. The city is enveloped in smoke, people can not breathe. Local rivers the overflowing water — the snow melts. Scientists said the mass death of birds nesting on the shores of the Bering sea. Due to the increase in water temperature it formed an acute shortage of fish and plankton that have migrated in search of the usual cold.
And while many European countries suffer from extreme heat in Ukraine suddenly came the freshness of the September.
as well as many grape varieties or even the complete disappearance of these products from the menu of a person.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter